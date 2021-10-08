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Stephanie Weeks Interview: Freedom Q&A @ PorcFest XII 2015
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12 views • October 08, 2021
Stephanie and Joby Weeks open their home each year to a few courageous souls to enjoy shelter on their family farm, during PorcFest. For those who are invited, there awaits outdoor cookin', indoor plumbing, and a place to recharge your stuff before heading back down the mountain for the week-long festival in New Hampshire. Many thanks for providing a beautiful backdrop for these interviews!
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