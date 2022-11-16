Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Met With Xi Jinping, Indicating the High Level Diplomatic Freeze Between the Two Countries Came to an End

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https://gnews.org/articles/522982
Summary：11/15/2022 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, indicating the high level diplomatic freeze between the two countries came to an end. It's the first time in six years that an Australian Prime Minister has held formal face to face talks with a Chinese leader.