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"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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100 views • December 19, 2021
"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
dr Meno goes off on all the the religious freaks who say "GOD BLESS AMERICA'. He claims that if there were a god he would not be blessing America but rather be damning America. Because of the history of the USA in murdering pillaging stealing the land and the native people. He says America is guilty of the largest genocides of human history. And we are still getting into wars and stealing resources around the world and killing people needlessly for corporate greed. This is by no means under the blessings of any GOD.

if we had a civil war in the USA. Against the US government. Where it is the states united fighting back against the DC crowd of corruption. Whom, may be just a bunch of freedom fighters trying to restore the constitution. Who would be the country or entity that would be funding the freedom fighters? China? Russia? Mexico? Private entities? And if We wanted to take over the banks and revolt, through the fiscal revolution too. Who would be backing us up? And funding us.


Free speech is no longer existent in the United States,

originally posted, youtube, Feb 6, 2012

Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist

bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/

ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist

Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist

153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist


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https://www.patreon.com/drmeno

dr Meno on FACEBOOK
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JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/

The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/


EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/euro....pa-the-last-battle-a
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774

MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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