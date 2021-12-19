© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • December 19, 2021
"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
dr Meno goes off on all the the religious freaks who say "GOD BLESS AMERICA'. He claims that if there were a god he would not be blessing America but rather be damning America. Because of the history of the USA in murdering pillaging stealing the land and the native people. He says America is guilty of the largest genocides of human history. And we are still getting into wars and stealing resources around the world and killing people needlessly for corporate greed. This is by no means under the blessings of any GOD.
if we had a civil war in the USA. Against the US government. Where it is the states united fighting back against the DC crowd of corruption. Whom, may be just a bunch of freedom fighters trying to restore the constitution. Who would be the country or entity that would be funding the freedom fighters? China? Russia? Mexico? Private entities? And if We wanted to take over the banks and revolt, through the fiscal revolution too. Who would be backing us up? And funding us.
Free speech is no longer existent in the United States,
originally posted, youtube, Feb 6, 2012
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/euro....pa-the-last-battle-a
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
dr Meno goes off on all the the religious freaks who say "GOD BLESS AMERICA'. He claims that if there were a god he would not be blessing America but rather be damning America. Because of the history of the USA in murdering pillaging stealing the land and the native people. He says America is guilty of the largest genocides of human history. And we are still getting into wars and stealing resources around the world and killing people needlessly for corporate greed. This is by no means under the blessings of any GOD.
if we had a civil war in the USA. Against the US government. Where it is the states united fighting back against the DC crowd of corruption. Whom, may be just a bunch of freedom fighters trying to restore the constitution. Who would be the country or entity that would be funding the freedom fighters? China? Russia? Mexico? Private entities? And if We wanted to take over the banks and revolt, through the fiscal revolution too. Who would be backing us up? And funding us.
Free speech is no longer existent in the United States,
originally posted, youtube, Feb 6, 2012
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/euro....pa-the-last-battle-a
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.