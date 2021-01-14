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Now I Understand the Difficulties in Finding a CPA
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10 views • January 14, 2021
Can you imagine a situation where a Los Angeles CPA is the most talented in the city, but interviews with prospects are adversarial? The CPA knows his or her industry well, but is unable to connect with the prospect to add the new client to his or her practice. I have seen this outcome over the last six years. Again, this is not good for the CPA nor 321 Biz Dev. And, the prospect is given a less than desirable experience at the appointment.
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