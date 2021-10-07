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Who Is the Woman From Revelation 12?
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223 views • October 07, 2021
There is a woman described in Revelations 12, who will be supernaturally protected during the tribulation. Who is this woman?
Is it possible that this woman in the wildnerness is the true church of God, that will be guided through the tribulation, right up until the rapture?
Is it possible that this woman in the wildnerness is the true church of God, that will be guided through the tribulation, right up until the rapture?
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