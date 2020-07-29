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Charities and Mind Control
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106 views • July 29, 2020
An organization claiming to fight child labour that makes its money by providing educational materials which serve to groom children for a life of low paid, high stress, psychologically manipulative coercion? Indeed! But there a lot of history behind this, and in this video I go through connections you will have to see to believe.
Amazing Polly
Amazing Polly
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