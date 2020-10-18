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The truth about Joker
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27 views • October 18, 2020
"Joker" is a powerful new movie detailing the brutal backstory of one of fiction's greatest anti-heroes.
Stefan Molyneux, trained actor and playwright, unpacks the corrupt themes of "Joker" - taking you to places even darker than the movie itself...
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Stefan Molyneux, trained actor and playwright, unpacks the corrupt themes of "Joker" - taking you to places even darker than the movie itself...
Bomb in the Brain: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB3F2CF45EEB95C80
Mad in America: https://amzn.to/2Vjb4KN
The Destruction of America's Mental Health Care System: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stXdVJs7cfk
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
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