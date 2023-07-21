Rants and Raves Epsiode 3: Patriots Push Back & Jason Aldean 'Try That In A Small Town'

There is nothing racist about this song. Not a single lyric points to that. And if you think otherwise you've missed the entire premise of the song and need to listen to it again.

Over the last three years we've seen idiots of all races and ethnicities act like a damn fool. That's a fact. Disrespecting our flag, inflicting violence, starting fires, destroying small businesses, assaulting innocent civilians, committing crimes like theft .. without so much as a hand slap. In fact, mainstream media has called this behavior PEACEFUL.

Psst .. there's NOTHING peaceful about ANY of that. And where is this happening? For the most part .. in urban, democratic ran, inner cities. That's a fact. It's not an attack on any ONE community of people - and if you DO want to group them together, just call them what they are - punks. Uneducated punks.

Dems and the left have threatened 2A rights for YEARS. That's ALSO A FACT. Fact check it. The current administration .. and what they WANT as far as 2A control.

I'm SO TIRED of people acting like fools - not being offended by their own behaviors while in the act - but when it's exposed, and when it's put on display and under a microscope for the world to see they want to run back to their safe space.

Small town people are just different. The s#!t that has been happening over the last three years would not fly in a small town. That - my dears - is the point of #JasonAldean 's song #TryThatInASmallTown - nothing more, nothing less.

Patriot Strong Rants and Raves Episode 3: America Pushing Back + Jason Aldean