Massacre near Kleshcheevka: "Ghosts" destroy the enemy on the flank of Artyomovsk
Operators of the "Ghost" battalion of the 4th brigade from the LPR continue to repel the enemy offensive on the southern flank of Artemovsk.
Scouts identify the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and cover them with accurate artillery fire.
