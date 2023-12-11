Create New Account
Vivek Ramaswamy's BRILLIANT Winning the GOP Strategy
How does Vivek Ramaswamy intend to win the GOP especially when he's behind the likes of Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley? Because he's recognizing to write an arbitrage opportunity, Tamir Trump, and us gain his support should the deep state/Democrats managed to knock him out. #vivekramaswamy #vivek2024 #uspolitics #trump

democratspoliticsdeep stateciadonald trumpron desantistrump votersnikki haleytrump supportbasket of deplorablesrepublican debatespopular uprising

