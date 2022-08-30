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NO BODY – NO MINISTRY Part 6: Emotions And Disease
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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92 views • August 30, 2022

The soul and physical body are connected and negative emotions will cause your body's nervous system, organs and glands to malfunction and bring sickness and disease. Positive and negative emotions create energy in the soul, which in turn is released into the physical body.

Medical science confirms just how much our bodies are affected by them. Sickness can also be caused by external factors but most of the time they are the result of disturbances in the soul. Some people feel that prayer is like a lottery and the problem is made worse when respected leaders don't want to seem weak and refuse to share how they are struggling. But it is important to be real and authentic in our walk with Christ.

Regardless of the circumstances, God is on the throne, there is no crisis in heaven and He has a solution to every problem. Divine healing is made possible through the work of Jesus on the cross and predicated on the condition that you are walking uprightly with the Lord. After all, why should God heal you if you are living in sin? Pastor John shared personal experiences with an emphasis on living in victory regardless of the circumstances.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1628.pdf

RLJ-1628 -- DECEMBER 3, 2017

NO BODY – NO MINISTRY Part 6: Emotions And Disease

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

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