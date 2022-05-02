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MSNBC War Loving Loser Host Says “Higher Gas Prices Save Ukrainian Lives!”
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70 views • May 02, 2022
MSNBC War Loving Loser Host Says “Higher Gas Prices Save Ukrainian Lives!”
The Jimmy Dore Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrfdT5KkOoI
https://rumble.com/v130t2o-msnbc-host-higher-gas-prices-save-ukrainian-lives.html
https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow/videos/321671746746068
MSNBC Host: “Higher Gas Prices Save Ukrainian Lives!”
The Jimmy Dore Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrfdT5KkOoI
https://rumble.com/v130t2o-msnbc-host-higher-gas-prices-save-ukrainian-lives.html
https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow/videos/321671746746068
MSNBC Host: “Higher Gas Prices Save Ukrainian Lives!”
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