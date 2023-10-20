Create New Account
Israel Gaza War NYC Times Square Victims Kidnapped by Hamas Shown on Screens
alltheworldsastage
Published Yesterday

Israel Gaza War NYC Times Square Victims Kidnapped by Hamas Shown on Screens
Lincoln Karim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srzP32vg0aw


The Art of Deception October 19, 2023


FREEDOMNEWS TV - NATIONAL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Q-R8JISTzw&t


KIDNAPPED - Victims Kidnapped by Hamad Shown on Times Square Screens

Keywords
palestine foreign policy nato wars ukraine war russia war west bank palestine israel wars cia wars regime change wars gaza strip middle east wars palestine wars gaza wars

