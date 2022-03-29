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HOW FLAWED DATA HAS DRIVEN THE NARRATIVE - OPEN SCIENCE SESSIONS
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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How Flawed Data Has Driven The Narrative - Open Science Sessions

Jan. 4, 2022

UK Professor Norman Fenton explains how they manipulate the data. Professor Norman Fenton tells the truth, regardless of what it does to his reputation.

He points out that:

1. He went from a respected expert to censorship and cancellation,

2. There is no evidence that the vaccines reduce all-cause mortality,

3. Even if the claims of harm from COVID were true and the vaccines were as safe and effective as claimed, it still doesn’t justify the lockdowns, vaccine passports, and mandates.

Norman Fenton is Professor of Risk Information Management at Queen Mary University of London and a Director of Agena, a company that specializes in risk management for critical systems. He is a mathematician whose current focus is on critical decision-making and, in particular, on quantifying uncertainty using causal, probabilistic models that combine data and knowledge (Bayesian networks).

This has been applied to many different application domains, but most recently to law and forensics (he has been an expert witness in major criminal and civil cases), and health (he led a major collaborative project to develop improved decision-support tools for chronic health conditions).

Since March 2020 Norman has been active in analyzing Covid data, exposing problems with the way this has been presented to the general public.

PANDA’s internal weekly Open Science Sessions provide an opportunity for science, research and policy to be presented by various leading international experts in a variety of diverse fields. These sessions lead to fascinating open discussions and debate and allow our scientists to broaden their understanding and inspire new ideas.

Original: https://rumble.com/vtxi1h-open-science-sessions-how-flawed-data-has-driven-the-narrative.html
Keywords
censorshipmandatesnarrativeall cause mortalitylockdownscovidpcr testsfalse positivescancellationvaccine passportsopen scienceflawed datarisk management for critical systems
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