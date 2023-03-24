Create New Account
What to Do to Deal With Fear? Abortion, Fear Avoidance and Justification, What Prevents Us from Being at One With God?
https://youtu.be/Hwos9MvnA0g
20131020 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S2P2

16m40s - 23m03s

https://www.divinetruth.com



“ALL OF YOUR ANGER IS CAUSED BY FEAR.”
@ 19m14s

“FEAR IS THE WORK YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO DO AT SOME POINT. IN FACT IT’S GOING TO BE THE MAIN WORK YOU HAVE TO DO.”
@ 22m22s

