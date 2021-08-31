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Pfizer Call Regarding "Franken-Shot" Deadly Side Effects (Pt.1)
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174 views • August 31, 2021
Pfizer Admits they Do Not Know if "Death" is a Side Effect of the Vaxx... Also, They Acknowledge it is Still undergoing "Clinical Trials/Experiments".
Phone call with Pfizer (08-26-21). Hear for yourself All the "known-possible" Side Effects of the BioNtech & Comirnaty "twin" vaccines.
Pfizer Link:
https://www.pfizermedicalinformation.com/en-us/patient/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine?section=full-pi
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612c5f6c53b2ca7726f01883
Phone call with Pfizer (08-26-21). Hear for yourself All the "known-possible" Side Effects of the BioNtech & Comirnaty "twin" vaccines.
Pfizer Link:
https://www.pfizermedicalinformation.com/en-us/patient/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine?section=full-pi
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=612c5f6c53b2ca7726f01883
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