He Said What Everybody's Thinking! - Tulsa Council Meeting Gets Wild

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This video is for educational and informational purposes ONLY and does not necessarily express the opinions of this channel. This is a public interest story that took place on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021 at our Tulsa City Council meeting.
Grab an in-your-face design on anything in the store while supporting the channel:
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
🔵 Private Email List: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial
(don't forget to CONFIRM)
Thanks for being here my friends.
- Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@HighImpa...
- Members Only Content: https://bit.ly/HighImpactTVWebSite
- BitChute Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
- GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
- Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
May you and yours experience MUCH freedom in your time on this earth:
If you'd like to support my work here:
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimp...
✅ Bitcoin: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
✅ ETH:0xc58499e85C50F9b2f893B4EEF2D832f914Be6EeB
✅ Litecoin: LVMrAQLAhNT5wbMqpJbjcF1YurtHS99vTx
✅ Stellar: GD43QVKDEK2UKQZNJPJZ2J3Z4G4JXO4HDPE3Y2MLZFVZKWIXROR7EPWP
☑️ Get an INSTANT $50 OFF Survival Food with this link:
http://www.PrepareWithHighImpactflix....