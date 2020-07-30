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A deep look Into Bill Gates portfolio
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78 views • July 30, 2020
Cooper Academy - Investing, September 26, 2019
In this video we take a deep dive into Bill Gates's stock portfolio. What are the 10 key stocks owned by Bill Gates's to grow his net worth in the upcoming years?
If you want to join the membership group for my portfolio the link is below.
https://theinvestingacademy.teachable.com/
***
Cooper Academy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmHm0w-JJfC2Ll1Of_WObAQ/
In this video we take a deep dive into Bill Gates's stock portfolio. What are the 10 key stocks owned by Bill Gates's to grow his net worth in the upcoming years?
If you want to join the membership group for my portfolio the link is below.
https://theinvestingacademy.teachable.com/
***
Cooper Academy
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmHm0w-JJfC2Ll1Of_WObAQ/
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