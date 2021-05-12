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VIDEO: KLAUS SCHWAB CALLED FOR GLOBAL HEALTH PASS TRACKER CHIPS IN 2016
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10 views • May 12, 2021
World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab called for a mandatory global health pass in the form of implantable microchips within 10 years in a 2016 interview that’s now gaining national attention.
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