What’s up, chooky? MVI_2396-8,04,06-7merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
216 Subscribers
Shop now
61 views
Published a day ago

I thought I could hear a chook when I first went outside this morning, then thought, “No, it’s someone tapping on wood a few houses away”, then, “No, that’s a chook!” In 37 years, I’ve never noticed a chook in my yard before, and this little tractor was moving mulch and material at a rate of knots, and would soon damage my potted plants. It has to return to its owner.

Keywords
gardenpoultryhomechooksdamage to plantsinsect devourers

