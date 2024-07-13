BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Did Joyce Varlack Choose a Life Without Marriage?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
116 views • 9 months ago

In this episode, we delve into the extraordinary life and work of Sister Joyce, a committed missionary who has touched many lives through her faith and service. From her ministry efforts in Colombia, where she adopted and supported a young man named Horacio, to her enduring dedication to evangelism and discipleship, Sister Joyce’s story is one of unyielding compassion and commitment. We also explore her personal experiences, including heartbreak and handling the loss of loved ones during COVID, which demonstrated her resilience and deep trust in God's plan. Her story is interwoven with testimonies of the people she has influenced, showcasing her unwavering devotion to spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ.


00:00 Introduction and Daily Prayers

00:47 Adopted Colombian Son

03:55 Challenges and Faith

07:06 Coping with Loss

10:19 Missionary Journey

11:33 Full Circle of Discipleship

familytestimonyprayerchurchfaithadoptionministryrelationshipslossperseverancespiritual growthevangelismcolombiadiscipleshiplife challengeschristian faithinspirational storysiblingscovid-19heartbreakhelping otherstrust in godprison ministrymissionary workmissionary life
