RFK Jr. Calls Out Vaccine Manufacturers as "Serial Felons"

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Up to 500,000 Dead from a Headache Pill: These Vaccine Manufacturers Are Serial Felons - RFK Jr.
"Merck knew [Vioxx] caused heart attacks and killed people, and they didn't tell anybody... Vaccines are the only place they can never get caught, because it's illegal in this country to sue a vaccine company."
Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jzs7y_MIJs