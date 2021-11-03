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Vaccine Lies & Deceptions — How Millions were DUPED Into COVID Jab Hell
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531 views • November 03, 2021
Chronicling the avalanche of deception in 2 minutes
Viewed on TWITTER. Whoever produced this video is commended.
Viewed on TWITTER. Whoever produced this video is commended.
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