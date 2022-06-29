This Hasn't Gone As Planned &The Other Side Is A Bit Panicked -Exposing Crimes Against Humanity &The Globalist Agenda

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/exposing-crimes-against-humanity-and-the-globalist-agenda-attorney-thomas-renz-video-interview/ref/8/

"The reality is that there's too many people that didn't get the jab and too many [who] got one jab and won't get another — ever! It's not gone well [for them]."





"[They] need a new scary thing to get more people jabbed in more ways and to push more of this, and what it really is going to do is it's going to look like it's not credible because it's just stupid."