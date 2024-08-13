© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
101 Infuriating Officials And Their Globalist Puppet Masters
69 views • 8 months ago
What they have been doing, what they have been getting away with and how they screw us all not only in Canada but in specifically Western civilizations and how they target especially those of us who fight them.
It's time to put and end to them and their greedy, selfish ignorant nightmare. This you will likely find refreshing but do turn it up.
Since when did liberal policy extend outside of the liberal party and get passed as legislation for citizens to have to live by, it seems to me that started around 2009 when Obama took office and so called Liberal policy was forced as rule of law on the internet here in Canada as well even though the Harper government was in control when people started to get slandered as haters for sharing facts exposing leftist lies and deceptions and was used as excuse to start banning people from social media. Since when was Liberal policy legislated as rule of law?!
Also status update and insight into last year when the notorious biker gang kept me up for weeks attempting to get me to join them in Midland Ontario. New video.
