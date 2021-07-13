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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 11
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A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we explore Satan's capture of the Jewish religious system in Jesus' day and the lessons we can learn from this today. In light of these lessons, we examine certain parables of Jesus to understand how they relate to the ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we explore Satan's capture of the Jewish religious system in Jesus' day and the lessons we can learn from this today. In light of these lessons, we examine certain parables of Jesus to understand how they relate to the ekklesia of God.
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