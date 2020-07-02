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'Apocalyptic Environmentalism is a TOXIC Secular Religion'
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19 views • July 02, 2020
Finally! Someone has the courage to speak out! Acclaimed environmentalist and author of "Apocalypse Never," Michael Shellenberger, warns about the true goals and effects of climate alarmism: It's become a "secular religion" that lowers standards of living in developed countries, holds developing countries back, and has environmental progress "exactly wrong."
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0063001691/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&;psc=1
https://environmentalprogress.org/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0063001691/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&;psc=1
https://environmentalprogress.org/
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