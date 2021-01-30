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The Matrix is Glitching GameStop War on Elites; Biden the Puppet, Hope on the Horizon; 1 29 2021
Resistance Chicks
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341 views • January 30, 2021
On tonight's #WeeklyRoundup of news... Capitol building gets permanent fencing, while the border wall construction is halted with 1/2 mile to go... Joe is carted out to sign stuff and then put back in his jammies for nap time... Arizona state legislature tackling election procedures and an audit, Former FBI Lawyer #KevinClinesmith Sentenced to PROBATION after falsifying document in Trump #Spygate Scandal... #Reddit users team up to take on the suits and are waking up a generation... all of that and MUCH MORE, with Resistance Chicks!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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