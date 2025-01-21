Trump Folie Deux, Gunpowder Plot, “Christian Nationalism”, Christians vs. Gov’t, Videogames, Cops, Cromwell

CTB 2025-01-20 Trump Folie Deux

Topic list:

* Trump to Pence: “Take the guns FIRST.”

* Trump to “date” 9-year-old girls.

* Please pray for President “Grab ‘em by the pussy”!

* “Ivanka is a piece of ASS!” — “yeah”

* Did Donald Trump pay 6 families to settle rape complaints of 3 girls and 3 boys? — “FALSE...mostly.”

* Donald and Melanoma venerate Pope Saint Zyklon B.

* The Gunpowder Plot and Jesuit suppression re-examined.

* Brother Gregory to discuss “My Kingdom is not of this world” with Johnny.

* “Let the minds clash but keep the fists down!”

* Why did Steve Wohlberg trigger Johnny in their last interview? The Jesuits give Adventists the Kurgan salute!

* “Christians, do not offend the heathen around you by being bat-shit crazy.”

* Should Christians suffer tyranny? Does the period in history matter?

* Acts 17:7—Were early Christians at perfect harmony with the Roman and Jewish tyrannies of their time?

* The first central bank of the golden calf.

* To the children raped by the Catholic Church: “My kingdom is not of this world.”

* “Christian Nationalism”!

* Archbishop Timothy the Laugher Dolan.

* “Banishers”: you WILL be an ass-kicking black woman and IGN loves it. Where are Critical Drinker and Nerdrotic?

* The apostacy of the “10 Lost Tribes”.

* Understanding the “man of God” in I Kings 13.

* The Catholic-dominated Supreme Court: “‘Police safety’ trumps your rights” because a representative of the State is a demigod and can never be wrong.

* “Doctors” are never wrong, either: bend over.

* 20 August 2020: Dutch police caught committing crimes.

* “TRAITOR Oliver Cromwell colluded with EDOMITE JEWS to kill our beloved king Charles No. 1!”... “Ah Venice!”

_____________________

