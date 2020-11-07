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Health Benefits of Onions & How to Dehydrate Onions
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1650 views • November 07, 2020
Onions have many health benefits and contain a lot of nutrients. Dehydrate onions and you can store them for a long period of time. This method also safes you some time since you don't have to cut onions every time you cook a meal.
https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/
Resources:
Protective effect of three diallyl sulphides against glucose-induced erythrocyte and platelet oxidation, and ADP-induced platelet aggregation
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12676192/
Effects of sulphur amino acids on the development of hypertension and atherosclerosis in stroke-prone spontaneously hypertensive rats
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3481815/
The association between onion consumption and bone density in perimenopausal and postmenopausal non-Hispanic white women 50 years and older
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19240657/
https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/
Resources:
Protective effect of three diallyl sulphides against glucose-induced erythrocyte and platelet oxidation, and ADP-induced platelet aggregation
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12676192/
Effects of sulphur amino acids on the development of hypertension and atherosclerosis in stroke-prone spontaneously hypertensive rats
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3481815/
The association between onion consumption and bone density in perimenopausal and postmenopausal non-Hispanic white women 50 years and older
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19240657/
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