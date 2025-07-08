Dr. Joel Wallskog in testimony "Covid vaccines don’t prevent infection, don’t prevent transmission”

:::: random comment: Dr. Joel Wallskog, a vaccine-injured physician, delivers a stark warning on informed consent: “Absolutely not.” In Senate testimony, he dismantles the narrative of “safe and effective” COVID vaccines, exposing a lack of transparency.

Dr. Wallskog, once a practicing physician, emphasizes that true informed consent demands transparent data—something he says was absent during the COVID vaccine rollout. “The mantra of ‘safe, effective, saved millions of lives’ is not true,” he asserts, citing ignored safety concerns.

He challenges claims of vaccine efficacy, stating, “Vaccines don’t prevent infection, don’t prevent transmission.” Wallskog points to evidence of adverse events, alleging federal agencies like VAERS and V-Safe were “deliberately deficient by design.”

Reflecting on his experience, Wallskog is emphatic: “Do I think I got informed consent? No. Do I think anyone in the U.S. in the last four years has gotten informed consent for a COVID vaccination? Emphatically, no.” His words demand accountability.