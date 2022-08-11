Biden's Clown World #15: August 10, 2022

Published August 10, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 10 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Bedřich Smetana - Má vlast - Vltava, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#15 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com (every Saturday) ; Front & last meme: https://www.georgiapacking.org/threads/savage-political-memes.271293/page-201; Desktop Wallpapers from DuckDuckGo (Free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/34sa2xcv

Links to all headlines:

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/08/cnns-chris-wallace-democrats-dont-want-82-year-old-biden-in-2024-ready-to-give-him-his-gold-watch/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/09/war-seniors-democrats-cut-seniors-prescription-drug-benefits-ahead-midterms/

https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/progressive-pollster-finds-that-people-oppose-progressive-policies/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/09/voters-say-federal-bureaucracies-are-too-large-only-concerned-own-political-interests/

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/09/gallup-shows-rising-opposition-to-immigration/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/09/biden-ending-remain-in-mexico-despite-huge-success-eliminating-asylum-fraud/

https://www.breitbart.com/border/2022/08/09/weapons-ladders-seized-from-human-smugglers-in-california-border-mountains/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/nyc-mayor-adams-thinks-its-horrific-that-abbott-sends-illegal-immigrants-to-the-sanctuary-city/

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/arizona-dem-praised-radical-immigration-group-that-harassed-sinema/

https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/08/09/china-announces-major-gasoline-price-cut-after-biden-sends-strategic-reserve-oil-to-beijing/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-not-worried-about-chinese-aggression-press-secretary-scrambles-clarify

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/09/pelosi-china-is-a-strong-democracy-one-of-the-freest-societies-in-the-world/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/08/wh-economic-advisor-dodges-questions-about-whether-bloated-irs-will-target-middle-class/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/08/democrats-advance-plan-subsidize-electric-cars-made-mexico-canada/

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/09/democrats-spending-bill-includes-20-billion-in-new-energy-taxes-that-will-drive-prices-higher/

https://www.wired.com/story/monkeypox-vaccine-supply-chain/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/08/heritage-foundation-sues-biden-dhs-failing-answer-foia-request/

https://californiaglobe.com/articles/san-bernardino-county-board-of-supervisors-approves-measure-of-possible-secession-on-november-ballot/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/09/npr-scolds-mother-who-bought-gun-protection-high-crime-city-why-not-just-call-police/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/pelosi-unilaterally-extends-unconstitutional-proxy-voting-scheme/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/09/internal-gop-polls-show-battlefield-expanding-for-republicans-in-midterms/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2022/08/10/j6-committee-primetime-hearings-backfire-in-the-most-hilarious-way-n1619789

https://nypost.com/2022/08/09/fewer-americans-think-trump-responsible-for-jan-6-after-hearings-40-would-still-back-2024-run/

https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/08/08/yes-the-white-houses-dark-brandon-memes-contain-nazi-imagery-with-ccp-influences/

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/watch-dems-refuse-to-back-biden-for-2024/

https://jimtreacher.substack.com/p/now-biden-cant-even-dress-himself