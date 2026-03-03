Attack of the Iranian "Shahed" on Salalah port in Oman - is it from Mossad?

Attack of the "Shahed" (drone) on Salalah port in Oman.

OR Israel's Mossad playing games (watch the Tucker Carlson clip I posted)

Very interesting. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces denied reports of any military attacks on Oman's territory or port.

A similar statement was made about Saudi Arabia's oil and gas infrastructure.

It's not ruled out that Israel might have carried out these attacks to provoke the Gulf countries into a full-scale war against Iran.

By the way, the Saudis are a thorn in Israel's side due to their non-recognition of the state, and Oman is the only country among all the Gulf countries that Iran has trusted as a mediator for negotiations with the US.

That's the story.

And, look here: ⚡️Israeli media, citing authorities, claim that Saudi Arabia is preparing an attack on Iran in response to the bombings.

Adding:

Qatar has announced that it will suspend the production of certain chemical industry products, petrochemicals, and processing, including polymers, methanol, aluminum, etc.

Saudi Arabia is considering a temporary option to transfer its exports to ports in the Red Sea.

But there's no blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as the Pentagon claimed...

Adding:

The price of Brent oil has exceeded $84 per barrel for the first time since June 2024 due to the war in the Middle East.