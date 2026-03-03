Attack of the Iranian "Shahed" on Salalah port in Oman - is it from Mossad?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attack of the "Shahed" (drone) on Salalah port in Oman.
OR Israel's Mossad playing games (watch the Tucker Carlson clip I posted)
Very interesting. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces denied reports of any military attacks on Oman's territory or port.
A similar statement was made about Saudi Arabia's oil and gas infrastructure.
It's not ruled out that Israel might have carried out these attacks to provoke the Gulf countries into a full-scale war against Iran.
By the way, the Saudis are a thorn in Israel's side due to their non-recognition of the state, and Oman is the only country among all the Gulf countries that Iran has trusted as a mediator for negotiations with the US.
That's the story.
And, look here: ⚡️Israeli media, citing authorities, claim that Saudi Arabia is preparing an attack on Iran in response to the bombings.
Adding:
Qatar has announced that it will suspend the production of certain chemical industry products, petrochemicals, and processing, including polymers, methanol, aluminum, etc.
Saudi Arabia is considering a temporary option to transfer its exports to ports in the Red Sea.
But there's no blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as the Pentagon claimed...
Adding:
The price of Brent oil has exceeded $84 per barrel for the first time since June 2024 due to the war in the Middle East.