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Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Fire Fauci!
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33 views • March 02, 2022
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green from Georgia is certainly one of the most recognized Republicans in the House. She has been outspoken about the senseless COVID pandemic measures such as lockdowns, masking, social distancing, and COVID vaccine mandates.
The congresswoman shared with The New American the details of the Fire Fauci Act (can be found here). Rep. Greene stressed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s alleged role in the creation of the COVID virus and insisted he must be investigated.
Rep. Greene also expressed her support for the American truckers who are moving to Washington D.C. to protest COVID vaccine mandates and the ongoing state of emergency. “God bless truck drivers who are willing to come and protest against the Democrats’ mandates and their authoritarianism,” the congresswoman said.
To learn more about Rep. Marjorie Greene, please visit https://greene.house.gov/
The congresswoman shared with The New American the details of the Fire Fauci Act (can be found here). Rep. Greene stressed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s alleged role in the creation of the COVID virus and insisted he must be investigated.
Rep. Greene also expressed her support for the American truckers who are moving to Washington D.C. to protest COVID vaccine mandates and the ongoing state of emergency. “God bless truck drivers who are willing to come and protest against the Democrats’ mandates and their authoritarianism,” the congresswoman said.
To learn more about Rep. Marjorie Greene, please visit https://greene.house.gov/
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