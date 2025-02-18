BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Massive Arrests & Silver to Skyrocket 02/18/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
253 views • 2 months ago

Today Pastor Stan talks about Massive Arrests and how Trump will not only change the Government, but the Constitution. We also see that there is a shortage of Gold Bars, therefor investors are turning to Silver Bars as an alternative.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

silverprophecy clubskyrocketstan johnsonmassive arrestsprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Massive Arrests

10:07Trump Reducing Government

12:32Henry Gruver

15:35Trump Cleaning Up the Nation

19:52Silver to Skyrocket

25:32Silver Prophecy

