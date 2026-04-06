Cognitive Pyops, Oil Price Shocks and Lockdown 2.0 Hopegirl Blog Weekly Roundup

Good day, everyone! This friendly news roundup brings you the latest alternative headlines lighting up the HopeGirl Blog.

Highlights:

• You Are Not Prepared for the Biggest Oil Shock in History: Chris Norlund delivers a striking update on global oil markets. Are we ready for what’s coming next? https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/30/you-are-not-prepared-for-biggest-oil-shock-in-history/





• The Illusive Reality: Jesse Carey and Taylor Welch dive into government psychological operations, cognitive warfare, and TikTok control culture. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/31/the-illusive-reality-occult-experiments-cognitive-warfare-psyops-w-jesse-carey/





• Lockdown 2.0 Imminent: The 10-Point Plan Revealed: The IEA releases new measures that could resemble global lockdown patterns. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/lockdown-2-0-imminent-10-point-plan-revealed-daily-pulse-ep-223/









• Gold and the War for Financial Control: Events in Washington, Wall Street, and Iran reveal how central banks tighten their grip on global systems. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/gold-and-the-war-for-financial-control/





• Energy Lockdowns Are Here, Putin Says “Worse than Covid”: Clayton Morris explores the escalating global energy restrictions and their impact. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/gold-and-the-war-for-financial-control/





• Digital IDs Are Insecure and Can Be Hacked: Norman Fenton warns of account hijacks and the need for digital safety. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/03/digital-ids-are-insecure-and-can-be-hacked/





Stay informed, stay curious, and stay hopeful.

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0:15 – What is the biggest oil shock in history?

1:02 – How are cognitive psyops shaping society today?

2:48 – What evidence supports a Lockdown 2.0 plan?

4:21 – How is gold connected to financial control?

6:05 – Why are energy restrictions called “worse than Covid”?

7:30 – What makes digital IDs insecure?

8:54 – How can people protect their accounts from hacking?

10:12 – Are media narratives part of cognitive warfare?

11:47 – What role does TikTok play in social control?

13:25 – How do these stories tie into Agenda 2030?



