BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cognitive Pyops, Oil Price Shocks and Lockdown 2.0 Hopegirl Blog Weekly Roundup
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
263 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • 2 days ago

Good day, everyone! This friendly news roundup brings you the latest alternative headlines lighting up the HopeGirl Blog.

Highlights:

• You Are Not Prepared for the Biggest Oil Shock in History: Chris Norlund delivers a striking update on global oil markets. Are we ready for what’s coming next? https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/30/you-are-not-prepared-for-biggest-oil-shock-in-history/


• The Illusive Reality: Jesse Carey and Taylor Welch dive into government psychological operations, cognitive warfare, and TikTok control culture. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/31/the-illusive-reality-occult-experiments-cognitive-warfare-psyops-w-jesse-carey/


• Lockdown 2.0 Imminent: The 10-Point Plan Revealed: The IEA releases new measures that could resemble global lockdown patterns. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/lockdown-2-0-imminent-10-point-plan-revealed-daily-pulse-ep-223/



• Gold and the War for Financial Control: Events in Washington, Wall Street, and Iran reveal how central banks tighten their grip on global systems. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/gold-and-the-war-for-financial-control/


• Energy Lockdowns Are Here, Putin Says “Worse than Covid”: Clayton Morris explores the escalating global energy restrictions and their impact. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/gold-and-the-war-for-financial-control/


• Digital IDs Are Insecure and Can Be Hacked: Norman Fenton warns of account hijacks and the need for digital safety. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/03/digital-ids-are-insecure-and-can-be-hacked/


Stay informed, stay curious, and stay hopeful.

Visit hopegirlblog.com for more.

#HopeGirlBlog #AlternativeNews #Psyops #OilCrisis #Lockdown #Gold #DigitalID #EnergyCrisis


Get 10% Off our EMF Protection Products when you click this link:


ftwproject.com/ref/tenoff


0:15 – What is the biggest oil shock in history?
1:02 – How are cognitive psyops shaping society today?
2:48 – What evidence supports a Lockdown 2.0 plan?
4:21 – How is gold connected to financial control?
6:05 – Why are energy restrictions called “worse than Covid”?
7:30 – What makes digital IDs insecure?
8:54 – How can people protect their accounts from hacking?
10:12 – Are media narratives part of cognitive warfare?
11:47 – What role does TikTok play in social control?
13:25 – How do these stories tie into Agenda 2030?


Keywords
energyoilpsyop
Chapters

0:15– What is the biggest oil shock in history?

1:02– How are cognitive psyops shaping society today?

2:48– What evidence supports a Lockdown 2.0 plan?

4:21– How is gold connected to financial control?

6:05– Why are energy restrictions called “worse than Covid”?

7:30– What makes digital IDs insecure?

8:54– How can people protect their accounts from hacking?

10:12– Are media narratives part of cognitive warfare?

11:47– What role does TikTok play in social control?

13:25– How do these stories tie into Agenda 2030?

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hollow Freedom: A wake-up call for the digital age

Hollow Freedom: A wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
Budget Model Projects Up to $47 Billion in U.S. War Costs Through April

Budget Model Projects Up to $47 Billion in U.S. War Costs Through April

Garrison Vance
U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iranian University, Civilian Casualties Reported

U.S.-Israeli Strikes Target Iranian University, Civilian Casualties Reported

Garrison Vance
Al Jubail &#8211; They&#8217;re Burning Down the Backbone of the Modern World, and You Don&#8217;t Even Know Its Name

Al Jubail – They’re Burning Down the Backbone of the Modern World, and You Don’t Even Know Its Name

Mike Adams
Is the American Home Becoming Uninsurable? A Trillion-Dollar Hail Risk Exposes a System in Crisis

Is the American Home Becoming Uninsurable? A Trillion-Dollar Hail Risk Exposes a System in Crisis

Morgan S. Verity
White House Proposes Privatization of Airport Security Screening Operations

White House Proposes Privatization of Airport Security Screening Operations

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy