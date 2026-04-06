Cognitive Pyops, Oil Price Shocks and Lockdown 2.0 Hopegirl Blog Weekly Roundup

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Good day, everyone! This friendly news roundup brings you the latest alternative headlines lighting up the HopeGirl Blog.
Highlights:
• You Are Not Prepared for the Biggest Oil Shock in History: Chris Norlund delivers a striking update on global oil markets. Are we ready for what’s coming next? https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/30/you-are-not-prepared-for-biggest-oil-shock-in-history/
• The Illusive Reality: Jesse Carey and Taylor Welch dive into government psychological operations, cognitive warfare, and TikTok control culture. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/03/31/the-illusive-reality-occult-experiments-cognitive-warfare-psyops-w-jesse-carey/
• Lockdown 2.0 Imminent: The 10-Point Plan Revealed: The IEA releases new measures that could resemble global lockdown patterns. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/lockdown-2-0-imminent-10-point-plan-revealed-daily-pulse-ep-223/
• Gold and the War for Financial Control: Events in Washington, Wall Street, and Iran reveal how central banks tighten their grip on global systems. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/gold-and-the-war-for-financial-control/
• Energy Lockdowns Are Here, Putin Says “Worse than Covid”: Clayton Morris explores the escalating global energy restrictions and their impact. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/01/gold-and-the-war-for-financial-control/
• Digital IDs Are Insecure and Can Be Hacked: Norman Fenton warns of account hijacks and the need for digital safety. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2026/04/03/digital-ids-are-insecure-and-can-be-hacked/
Stay informed, stay curious, and stay hopeful.
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0:15 – What is the biggest oil shock in history?
1:02 – How are cognitive psyops shaping society today?
2:48 – What evidence supports a Lockdown 2.0 plan?
4:21 – How is gold connected to financial control?
6:05 – Why are energy restrictions called “worse than Covid”?
7:30 – What makes digital IDs insecure?
8:54 – How can people protect their accounts from hacking?
10:12 – Are media narratives part of cognitive warfare?
11:47 – What role does TikTok play in social control?
13:25 – How do these stories tie into Agenda 2030?
0:15– What is the biggest oil shock in history?
1:02– How are cognitive psyops shaping society today?
2:48– What evidence supports a Lockdown 2.0 plan?
4:21– How is gold connected to financial control?
6:05– Why are energy restrictions called “worse than Covid”?
7:30– What makes digital IDs insecure?
8:54– How can people protect their accounts from hacking?
10:12– Are media narratives part of cognitive warfare?
11:47– What role does TikTok play in social control?
13:25– How do these stories tie into Agenda 2030?