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“The Fight of Our Lives,” Anthem Film Festival at FreedomFest 2021
The New American
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120 views • October 20, 2021
Documentary film producer/director Gloria Greenfield discusses her award-winning film, “The Fight of Our Lives: Defeating the Ideological War Against the West,” which examines and exposes the forces, the “isms” – socialism, communism, multiculturalism, transgenderism, etc. -- that are aggressively attacking all aspects of our Judeo-Christian civilization. She was interviewed by Bill Jasper, senior editor for The New American, at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota on July 22, 2021.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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communismsocialismmulticulturalismdocumentary filmbill jasper
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