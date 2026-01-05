It’s truly astonishing how easily and nonchalantly American officials lie — even at the UN Security Council.

Watch Mike Waltz channel his inner Colin Powell.

Adding:

Rubio asked by Reporter: The UN? I don't care what the UN says. The UN has no idea what it's talking about, Secretary of State Rubio said.

Full Remarks by UN:

https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/2026-01-05



Adding:

António Guterres (Secretary General of the UN) calls the U.S. regime’s bombing of a sovereign country and the kidnapping of its president “confusing and complex.”

What a clown. Abolish the UN. It’s useless.

His comment on X: https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/2008221906365800644



Adding:

Nicolas Maduro will be defended by one of the most well-known criminal lawyers in the United States.

Earlier it was reported that Maduro would appear in court with a public defender. However, shortly before the hearing, it became clear that he had hired Washington-based attorney Barry Pollack, who has over 30 years of legal experience.

Pollack previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the plea deal that led to his release.

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who is also appearing in court, will reportedly be represented by Texas attorney Mark Donnelly.