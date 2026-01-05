BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
It’s truly astonishing how easily & nonchalantly American officials lie, even at the UN Security Council - Mike Waltz channels his inner Colin Powell
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 days ago

 It’s truly astonishing how easily and nonchalantly American officials lie — even at the UN Security Council.

Watch Mike Waltz channel his inner Colin Powell.

Adding:

Rubio asked by Reporter:   The UN? I don't care what the UN says. The UN has no idea what it's talking about, Secretary of State Rubio said.

Full Remarks by UN: 

https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/2026-01-05

Adding:

António Guterres (Secretary General of the UN) calls the U.S. regime’s bombing of a sovereign country and the kidnapping of its president “confusing and complex.”

What a clown. Abolish the UN. It’s useless.

His comment on X:   https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/2008221906365800644

Adding:

Nicolas Maduro will be defended by one of the most well-known criminal lawyers in the United States.

Earlier it was reported that Maduro would appear in court with a public defender. However, shortly before the hearing, it became clear that he had hired Washington-based attorney Barry Pollack, who has over 30 years of legal experience.

Pollack previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the plea deal that led to his release.

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who is also appearing in court, will reportedly be represented by Texas attorney Mark Donnelly.

Recent News
Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Laura Harris
Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Laura Harris
UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

Cassie B.
Israeli officials warn Iran after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Israeli officials warn Iran after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Belle Carter
China&#8217;s social media erupts over Taiwan after Trump&#8217;s Venezuela move

China’s social media erupts over Taiwan after Trump’s Venezuela move

Belle Carter
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
