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Gates of Hell flames shooting up from streets as NWO witches open more portals release fallen angels
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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218 views • June 25, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million of our human and humanoid children every year, are using the sacrifice of 12 million children and 66 million aborted babies sacrificed to Satan Lucifer as “Planned Parenthood” human meat food sales live baby sex sales live baby experiment specimen sales, in order to open up star gate wormhole portals everywhere to bring back millions of NWO “COVID19 Coronavirus biochemical weapon human extermination & nuclear war” fallen angel devils from the abyss. They are shooting up fires over large areas of the concrete city streets of the Western feminist nations that are rebelling against women’s head coverings and cross-dressing in men’s trousers to mock God and who are under God’s judgment, just like in their Illuminati “permission getting” movie “Constantine” scene of hell’s portals breaking open to release masses of demons, and there are blue portals being seen in the skies all over the world just like in their Illuminati “permission getting” movie “Ghostbusters” scene of all the evil spirits of Pandora box being released unto the earth. The demon-possessed reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminists and their fallen-angel-demon-possessed-AI-black-goo-nanite-controlled Draco reptilian chimera aliens are having fun releasing these demons and devils, who will eventually kill them and every living life form in the universe. These idiots have no idea what Pandora Box they are opening and the horrific things they are releasing into the universe. The Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church’s “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” pastors and religious Christians, who are redefining hundreds of Bible verses for Jezebel and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle finger up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, have removed all of God’s spiritual protection for their god Sananda Jesus. They will get destroyed by the sword & famine & plague & demon armies of the fallen angel devils that they released from the abyss, where God had imprisoned them after Noah’s flood. The “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” “hippo fat resembling” “devil laughed at” “God’s Word desecrating” “God’s house merchandising donation business” Western feminist nations’ harlot Church religious Christian hordes are hiding the truth from God’s people, and not warning them to stop doing these things immediately, or there will be horrific consequences. The blood of 6 billion people will be on their hands. They are afraid of getting assassination attempts and their families getting massacred and their church donators ridiculing them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. Even worse are the ones who are insulting God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the truth we real Christians share to them, in order to contaminate it for Satan Lucifer and make it palatable to the ears of their listeners and customers, and to deceive God into thinking that they are sharing the truth. They are both cowardly traitors.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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