America Is Dancing On The Brink Of Collapse As Trump Channels Gatsby And A Golden Age-NTEB-NOV 3 202
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
108 followers
54 views • 1 day ago

On Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump hosted a lavish “Great Gatsby”-themed gala, complete with 1920s costumes, chandeliers, champagne, and all the trappings of an age that once danced on the brink of collapse. At nearly the same time, across America, millions of families were warned that their SNAP benefits — food-stamp funds that keep groceries on the table — would be suspended as of November 1st due to the ongoing shutdown crisis. The contrast could not be more symbolic: one world dripping with gold and luxury, the other counting cans and wondering what tomorrow brings.


“For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” 1 Timothy 6:10 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, this isn’t simply bad optics; it’s a parable for our times. When the rich feast as the poor fast, judgment is never far behind. Jay Gatsby’s mansion once stood as the monument to the American Dream — brilliant, extravagant, and hollow. He built his empire chasing an illusion. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago soirée mirrors that same spirit of performance over purpose, a spectacle where the glitter hides the emptiness beneath. Prophetically, this moment fits the portrait of Laodicea, the final church age described in Revelation. Wealth abounds, yet faith declines. Prosperity for some flourishes, yet compassion for all evaporates. The Church — and the culture — proclaims its greatness, while blind to its spiritual poverty. This is not a call to envy the rich or to glorify poverty — it’s a call to repentance. Every true Christian should take this moment as a reminder of what the Lord values: mercy over money, righteousness over revelry, truth over theatrics. “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” Proverbs 14:34 (KJB)

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
