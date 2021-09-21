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Aborted Fetal Tissue In Your Food Exposed
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165 views • September 21, 2021
Kraft, PepsiCo, Nestle, work with Senomyx, a California-based company that uses aborted embryonic cells to test fake flavoring chemicals. The aborted human fetal cell line is known as “HEK-293,” and it is used to see how the human palate will react to synthetic flavors. Since most of today’s processed food lacks flavor, companies like Senomyx are hired to develop flavors on their own.
“What they don’t tell the public is that they are using HEK 293 — human embryonic kidney cells taken from an electively aborted baby to produce those receptors,” said Debi Vinnedge of the pro-life group Children of God for Life. “They could have easily chosen animal, insect, or other morally obtained human cells expressing the G protein for taste receptors.”The most disturbing piece of reality you will ever read. Sickening: These Popular Foods Still Contain Aborted Fetal Cells Labeled As “Natural”
Every time you purchase mass-produced processed “food” from the likes of Kraft, PepsiCo, or Nestle, you’re choosing, whether you realize it or not, to feed your family not only genetically engineered poisons and chemical additives, but also various flavoring agents manufactured using the tissue of aborted human babies.
“What they don’t tell the public is that they are using HEK 293 — human embryonic kidney cells taken from an electively aborted baby to produce those receptors,” said Debi Vinnedge of the pro-life group Children of God for Life. “They could have easily chosen animal, insect, or other morally obtained human cells expressing the G protein for taste receptors.”The most disturbing piece of reality you will ever read. Sickening: These Popular Foods Still Contain Aborted Fetal Cells Labeled As “Natural”
Every time you purchase mass-produced processed “food” from the likes of Kraft, PepsiCo, or Nestle, you’re choosing, whether you realize it or not, to feed your family not only genetically engineered poisons and chemical additives, but also various flavoring agents manufactured using the tissue of aborted human babies.
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