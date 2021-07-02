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BLACKROCK & THE CONCENTRATION OF WEALTH
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141 views • July 02, 2021
BLACKROCK & THE CONCENTRATION OF WEALTH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65DVSOLQTuQB/
BlackRock and other Wall Street investment firms are busy buying up huge chunks of the US property market. This represents not only a massive concentration of wealth in the hands of a tiny number of people, but it also dispossesses homeowners of their stake in America, leaving them at the mercy of their new landlords – soulless mega corporations who all have the same insidious anti-white agenda.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65DVSOLQTuQB/
BlackRock and other Wall Street investment firms are busy buying up huge chunks of the US property market. This represents not only a massive concentration of wealth in the hands of a tiny number of people, but it also dispossesses homeowners of their stake in America, leaving them at the mercy of their new landlords – soulless mega corporations who all have the same insidious anti-white agenda.
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