The Moon Landing is Humanity's Biggest Deception - Bart Sibrel

Bart Sibrel joins Jerm to discuss why the moon landings were a hoax that were orchestrated by the US government. He explains his scepticism by pointing to an absence of independent press coverage during the missions and technological inconsistencies he has observed. Bart argues that the Apollo missions' achievements defy logical progress. He adds that 1960s technology could not surpass today's capabilities.

Bart also discusses more broad government deception. He points out that the moon landing hoax is part of a long pattern of lies and cover-ups. According to Bart, the truth may one day emerge as a divine warning that highlights society's moral and spiritual decay. He stresses that to expose this deception is essential as it reveals the full extent of government manipulation and could lead to profound societal change.

Mirrored - UK Column

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!