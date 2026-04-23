CHP Talks: Leighton Grey—Land Acknowledgments, Property Rights and the Quest for Justice

April 23, 2026: My special guest this week is Leighton Grey, an outstanding constitutional lawyer with indigenous background who lives and practices law in Alberta. We discuss land acknowledgments, the recent court decision in BC regarding the Cowichan claim to private property in Richmond and—in general—the slide away from the supremacy of God and the rule of law, both in legislation and legal disputes. We mention one of Mr. Grey’s books: Lies, Laws and Liberties, which I heartily recommend. He has another book coming out very soon: Trials, Tribulations and Truth.

Find the Grey Matter Podcast at: https://thegreymatterpodcast.ca





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