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CHP Talks: Leighton Grey—Land Acknowledgments, Property Rights and the Quest for Justice
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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April 23, 2026: My special guest this week is Leighton Grey, an outstanding constitutional lawyer with indigenous background who lives and practices law in Alberta. We discuss land acknowledgments, the recent court decision in BC regarding the Cowichan claim to private property in Richmond and—in general—the slide away from the supremacy of God and the rule of law, both in legislation and legal disputes. We mention one of Mr. Grey’s books: Lies, Laws and Liberties, which I heartily recommend. He has another book coming out very soon: Trials, Tribulations and Truth.

Find the Grey Matter Podcast at: https://thegreymatterpodcast.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

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Keywords
property rightsrule of lawlawyerrichmondindependencechp canadarod taylorcourtsindianmagna cartaindigenousalbertafirst nationsgrey mattercdnpoliaboriginalchp talkssupremacy of godabpoliethical leadershipcarneyleighton greyland acknowledgmentscowichanmusqueam
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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