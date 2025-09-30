Five missiles one by one struck Belaya Tserkov power plant!

Early morning flights around 6:20 a.m. on September 28, 2025, showed one by one of Russian cruise missiles with their distinctive sounds, hurtling through the air towards their targets. Local residents filmed an epic moment of five Kh-101 missiles, visible in the camera's frame, they were flying during attack on the day on the Kiev Region and its surroundings, primarily targeting a local power plant, the city's cargo complex, the Rosava tire factory, and a supporting attack on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in Belaya Tserkov The Kh-101 attack aimed to disable the power and heat generation used by Ukrainian industrial enterprises and military facilities, and to disrupt the enemy's production and logistics chain in the region.

Detailed damage was recorded at the 150–200 MW Belaya Tserkov power plant! The direct impact and blast wave of the strike resulted in damage to the Turbogenerator Hall, a leak in the stator housing, a casing failure, a local fire in the bearing oil system, and numerous other incidents. The loss of some generators would cause power outages in the industrial area for several days to weeks, depending on the availability of spare parts and spare blocks. Additionally, at the Belaya Tserkov cargo aviation complex, airstrikes destroyed hangars and repair facilities. This resulted in the complex's use for cargo deliveries, complaints, and supply deliveries to the front lines was halted.

