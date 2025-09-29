The Death of Charlie Kirk 3





Here we are in my third report, and we still don't seem to have anything concrete. I mean, nothing at all. Hard to say where to begin, so we'll start with some of the basics.

There are questions surrounding Charlie's memorial service. Many, many questions. Was it all some elaborate energy ceremony?

And of course there are the conspiracies... Everything from movies to Q drops...I got you fam, and we may have the answers to one of them. I am not saying this explains everything, but it's something to consider.

And speaking of conspiracy... This situation, the absolute spectacle of it has made people begin digging into Erika Kirk. I mean, it's almost always the spouse, right?

The lone gunman thing--I don't know. I kinda feel like they are laughing at us with that one. There are different theories--how exactly was Charlie Kirk shot?

The bottom line? The entire narrative is trash and new information is coming out daily. What and who do you guys think is responsible?





Erika Kirk’s father founded and was the chairperson of Raytheon’s Israeli division that included building the Iron Dome.

https://x.com/i/status/1971274193946935518





The FBI ordered the local police to stand down and do not interview any eye witnesses who saw Charlie Kirk get assassinated.

https://x.com/i/status/1971668924162101382





Trump, Charlie Kirk and The Freemasons

https://x.com/i/status/1969912226527011020





Candace Owens just told us that Tyler Robinson never stepped foot on the campus of Utah Valley University https://x.com/i/status/1971654635074343154





Erika Kirk an Israeli honey trap set for Charlie Kirk https://x.com/i/status/1971925085536547053





I want every American to pay attention to the social media accounts who are still pushing the “Tyler Robinson was a lone gunman on a roof who shot the magic bullet theory” https://x.com/i/status/1971934383285403830





Stew Peters - A gun in his lapel mic https://x.com/i/status/1971087324680421499





Stevie Knight - No More Talking https://x.com/i/status/1965927540947825020





Is someone else involved in the Charlie Kirk shooting? https://x.com/i/status/1968821839624335550





The official narrative on Charlie Kirk is absolute bullshit https://x.com/i/status/1969850847569068142