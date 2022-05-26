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Putin's Speech at the Meeting of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek. The main points of interest. 052622
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172 views • May 26, 2022
Putin's speech at the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek is the main thing:
▪️Russia will not leave the global economic arena, despite attempts to squeeze it out
▪️"We will move on, because import substitution is not a panacea."
▪️Russia would like to develop the high-tech sector together with its partners in the EEA.
▪️Moscow has agreed with Minsk on financing microelectronics projects in Belarus.
Calculations in national currencies in the EAEU have already reached 75% and their increase will continue.
The time has come to create a comprehensive strategy for the economic development of the EAEU.
▪️The project ️"Greater Eurasia" will become a center that many will be interested in.
▪️Russia will not leave the global economic arena, despite attempts to squeeze it out
▪️"We will move on, because import substitution is not a panacea."
▪️Russia would like to develop the high-tech sector together with its partners in the EEA.
▪️Moscow has agreed with Minsk on financing microelectronics projects in Belarus.
Calculations in national currencies in the EAEU have already reached 75% and their increase will continue.
The time has come to create a comprehensive strategy for the economic development of the EAEU.
▪️The project ️"Greater Eurasia" will become a center that many will be interested in.
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