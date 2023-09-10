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2A SUSPENDED In NM, DOJ AMOK, MANDATES ALL UNDER PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY
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162 views • September 10, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby, Coffee Chat


Sep 9, 2023


Your country is burning all around you, now EVERYTHING is a PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY, it's time to sit up and pay attention. You are next unless you prepare to get your locality under control. Enrique Tarrio, sentenced to 22 years without even being in DC, NM Gov Grisham suspends FULL 2A for 30 days under a "public health emergency" because of a criminal gun death.


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Keywords
dojgovernornew mexicomandatescoffee chatgrishamenrique tarriopublic health emergencyamokdr jane ruby2a suspendedget your locality under controlcriminal gun death
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