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Watch for Wolves in the Church plus cover Hugh Hefner's Wicked Lifestyle, Final Days Study
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83 views • January 29, 2022
We cover what the word of God says about sexual six and drag queens. Do not be deceived by any of these pastors / false prophets. Remember the clergy response teams set up to obey government under Romans 13? What about the Pastors pushing the VAIDS shot (are you still listening to them). Why are Catholics pushing the great UFO deception. We need to clean up and get habitual sin out of our lives. We all for short but what is a good playbook to repent. Are you truly born again and is Christ your first love? Can you lose your salvation and if no what is the ten virgins parable about? Hugh Hefner's busted for bestiality, rape, and Snuff Films. Evil...
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Watch for Wolves in the Church plus cover Hugh Hefner's Wicked Lifestyle, Final Days Study
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Watch for Wolves in the Church plus cover Hugh Hefner's Wicked Lifestyle, Final Days Study
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