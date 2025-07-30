BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Man Nearly Paralyzed and Faces Death after MASSIVE “Squid-like” Jab Clot Removed! BigPharmaExposed
507 views • 1 day ago

UK Funeral Director John O’ Looney joins Stew to discuss the latest in the REAL silent war - Trump’s Operation Warp Speed and its collateral damage which have left millions of forgotten men and women killed and maimed

Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/

